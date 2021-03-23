AP Gurukul Teacher Receives Jury Award For His Painting Of CM YS Jagan

PRAKASAM: A painting of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by an art teacher Kancharla Sivanaga Prasad was nominated for the Jury Award in the national art competition jointly organized by the AP State Creativity and Culture Commission, Creative Fine Arts Academy.

Prasad who teaches art for students in the AP social welfare boys 'gurukul' school in Acchampeta, in Prakasam district was elated after receiving the award.

The school also won gold and silver medals for its paintings, while 15 students received letters of commendation.

Sivanaga Prasad was greeted by his fellow schoolteachers and non-teaching staff on Monday. He said that along with the special jury award he received a certificate of appreciation from MLC KS Lakshmana Rao.

