AP: Gurukul School Principal Suspended After Obscene Video Went Viral

Machilipatnam (Krishna Dt): The principal of Andhra Pradesh Minority Gurukul School in Machilipatnam has been immediately placed under suspension after a video showing him romancing a contractual woman staffer went viral on Sunday.

As the video of a school principal B Ananda Kumar started making rounds on social media, R Narasimha Rao, the Secretary of AP Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS) suspended Kumar and ordered an inquiry into the matter. Meanwhile, the APREI is considering removing the contractual woman employee from the job. The APREIS officials have appointed P Sambasiva Rao, PGT Social Studies teacher from Musunuru Minority Boys School, Eluru as Incharge Principal for Minority Gurukul School in Machilipatnam.

Machilipatnam police have arrested the accused principal who was allegedly having an affair with a contractual woman employee. Kumar has been sent into police remand, Circle Inspector Rajasekhar said.

Meanwhile, the woman staffer Shakeela, who is working as a computer operator in the minority gurukul school, has complained to the police that the principal forcibly took her into the room and outraged her modesty.

