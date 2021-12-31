AMARAVATI: The State-run Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) levied five percent GST on non-AC bus tickets booked through private for-profit e-commerce portals and apps.

Orders to this effect were issued by APSRTC officials on Thursday which is in line with the latest guidelines issued by the Central government.

With this, commuters using Abhibus, Redbus, Paytm, and other online platforms which currently offer RTC ticket booking services, will have to pay GST from January 1, 2022.

The RTC officials said in the order that GST would not be levied on tickets booked through RTC agents and direct bus tickets through the APSRTC portal, which operates as a service for the public.

The GST system in the country will see a host of tax rates and procedural changes coming into effect from January 1, including liability on e-commerce operators to pay tax on services provided through them by way of passenger transport or restaurant services.

While the passenger transport services provided by auto-rickshaw drivers through offline/ manual mode would continue to be exempt, such services like bus tickets when provided through any e-commerce platform would become taxable effective January 1, 2022, at a 5 percent rate.

