AP Green Energy Project to Create 30K Jobs

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the construction of ports, fishing harbours, and industries at the Camp office here on Wednesday.

During the review, the Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on developing infrastructure facilities in those lands that were allotted for industries, as it will enable industries to start their operations at the earliest possible. In this regard, the officials informed that special attention will be paid to Nakkapalli and Kalahasti nodes which are part of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to stand by the MSMEs and asked them to provide industrial incentives every year. He stated that MSMEs should be promoted in a cluster manner as there are villages that produce specific products. He said that the best services for MSMEs should be made available in the State. Further, he ordered the officials to set up water treatment plants to control the pollution levels, especially in the MSME clusters. He told them to consider bringing pollution control systems to industrial areas and advised them to monitor the systems on a regular basis.

He said that pollution control systems should be strengthened in industrial areas through a special fund and directed the authorities to chart a policy that provides government assistance to the concerned units, which will help prevent pollution in industrial areas and safeguard the health of workers. On the industrial policy front, the Chief Minister stated that the government has been implementing transparent policies and providing infrastructure amenities like electricity, roads, and railways. He said that the government is not saying any deceptive words to rope in industrialists to start their units, and stated that many are looking toward the State because of the transparent policies. Many reputed industrialists like Singhvis and Birlas are coming to the state and making agreements to start their projects, he said.

Discussing Green Energy, he said that massive employment of over 30,000 jobs will be created with green energy projects, based on the agreements that were made. Over 66,000 acres of land are required for these projects, and good income will be generated for those who have dry lands where over Rs 30,000 per acre will be paid every year, said the Chief Minister. He directed the authorities to prepare policies in this regard and told them to focus on oil palm processing units, green hydrogen, and ammonia along with ethanol production using rice.

