Visakhapatnam: A grandest floating solar power plant on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Andhra Pradesh by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Friday. The new power plant has been started on 12 acres of area.

G Lakshmisha, Commissioner of GVMC told news agency ANI that the solar power plant can produce 4.2 million units of power every year. “Besides that, we’re also saving 54,000 tonnes of coal per year and reducing emissions by 3,022 tonnes per year,” he added.

The civic body has shared the drone view of the floating power plant.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A floating solar power plant commissioned by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Meghadri Gedda reservoir in Visakhapatnam (22.07) pic.twitter.com/awAhT0w7t7 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022

Earlier, India’s largest floating solar power plant started its operations at Ramagundam in Telangana’s Peddapalli district. The 100-megawatt (MW) floating solar power photovoltaic project was commissioned by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The Ramagundam solar power project was built at a cost of Rs 423 crore through Bharat Heavy ELectricals Limited.

Also Read: Telangana Floods Review: CS Somesh Kumar Holds De-briefing Session for Central Team