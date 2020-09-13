The Andhra Pradesh government has released the AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam hall ticket 2020. The candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The exam will be conducted from September 20, 2020, to September 26, 2020. More than 10 lakh candidates have been registered for the AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam examination.

The AP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already filled 1.34 lakh village secretariat jobs in the last year. The Candidates who are already in service will be given a 10 percent weightage marks for some posts.

How to download AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayalm hall ticket 2020?

1. Open the official website - gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the 'Download your hall ticket' link.

3. Enter a one-time profile registration ID and DOB details (or) can give application ID and DOB details (or) Aadhar Number and DOB details.

4. Then click on Submit and download the hall ticket.