AP: Gram Panchayats To Function As Sub Registrar Offices For OTS Scheme

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notification appointing State panchayat secretaries and ward administrative secretaries as sub-registrars to register houses for the poor under the one-time settlement scheme. To this end, it has made several changes in the Stamps and Registrations Act.

Another notification was issued where the village and ward secretariats would function as sub-registrar offices under the OTS scheme.

V Usha the Principal Secretary for Land, Endowments & DM, Revenue Department, has made it clear in the directives that these changes will be applicable only till the implementation of the One Time Settlement Scheme. Two more notifications have been issued on registrations made to beneficiaries under the scheme, excluding stamp duty and user charges.

Officials of the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Housing, Stamps and Registration and Survey departments have started work in identifying the beneficiaries.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Jagananna Sampoorna Gruhahakku is getting ready for the implementation of the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which will benefit more than 67 lakh people in the State. Under this scheme, poor people will get all rights on the houses with the OTS and they can avail of bank loans on the property. People who have sanctioned houses from 1981 to 2011 can now get them registered in their name under OTS.A Cabinet sub-committee comprising Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development), Botsa Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) and Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju (Housing), has been formed for the implementation of the OTS in village/ward Secretariats on December 21.

