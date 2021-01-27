AP Gram Panchayat Polls Stakeholders Asked To Avoid Friction And Expenditure

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has appealed to all stakeholders in the Gram Panchayat (GP) polls to strive for unanimous elections to avoid friction and expenditure and make use of the incentives announced by Government.

Elders must sit together and sort out the issue as the polls are being held on non-party basis, he told media here on Tuesday adding the recently amended legislation has a provision for disqualification and jail term for any irregularities.

On the positive side, incentives can be availed for unanimous elections though vested interests are planning otherwise.

Putting aside Parshad elections and taking up only GP polls is beyond comprehension raising doubts, he said.

Those taking part in these elections should only focus on the development of their village leaving party and politics behind. The State government has brought many fundamental changes in the villages, even went by taking the administration to the doorstep through village secretariat and volunteer system. He said that a conspiracy to incite hatred is going on in the villages by the opposition leaders and advised the contestants not to fall in their trap.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy warned that anyone proved guilty of conspiracy and violence would be disqualified under the law brought by the government, those found enticing in the election could face up to two years in prison and will be disqualified for six years. He explained that there should be more unanimous elections, as the government has enhanced the incentives to those villages ranging from Rs 5-20 lakh, based on the population. He said that there would be room for parties and perseverance in the Gram Panchayat elections and everyone should try for unanimous election instead of provoking people and encouraging groups.

He further said that leaving the MPTC and ZPTC polls in the middle and bringing up GP elections seems to be skeptical about the State Election Commissioner (SEC). He said that it was strange that the Election Commissioner, who accepted the unanimous elections last March, has now taken a turn saying that they will have to take a look at it. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made changes in the law to make local elections more transparent and initiated radical and positive changes in the state.