AP Govt's Clean Andhra Pradesh Initiative: Know More

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced officials to concentrate on keeping the state clean and conduct the house-to-house waste collection work effectively on Tuesday.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said "We have procured 8,000 automatic trucks allocating two trucks to each ward, and the trucks will be launched on July 8. The trucks will be installed with GPS and a camera, and steps will be taken for processing dry and wet garbage. Treatment plants should be set up for treating sewage water with added focus on sanitation and hygiene in rural areas”.

AP CM conducted the review meeting at his camp office on Clean Andhra Pradesh(CLAP), infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies, and prioritised projects in Visakhapatnam. Reviewing the development of YSR Jagananna colonies CM said quality in all workes related to the colonies is important.

A preliminary estimate of Rs 30,691 crore will be spent on roads, underground drains, drinking water supply, electricity, and sanitation in Jagananna Colonies. If social infrastructure is included the cost would be Rs 33,406.