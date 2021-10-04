AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Information and Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) has clarified that neither Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, nor the YSR Congress Party nor the Andhra Pradesh state government has anything to do with the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections,the apex body of Tollywood that pertains to the Telugu film industry.

In a press statement released on Monday Perni Nani also clarified that they are not supporting any person or any group associated with the MAA Elections. With CVL Narasimha Rao and Bandla Ganesh withdrawing their nominations has left only Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu in the fray who will be contesting for the post of MAA president. The MAA Elections 2021 will be held on October 10th.

Also Read: Tollywood Disowns Pawan Kalyan Stand on AP Online Ticketing Policy