AP Govt To Withdraw Three Capital Bill

Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocate General Sriram declared that the government had decided to withdraw the three capital bill. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to make an announcement to this effect in the ongoing Assembly sessions later today.

The three capitals bill was introduced in the state legislature on January 22, 2020 and the decentralization bill was sent to the Select Committee. On June 16, 2020, the decentralization bill was introduced before the Assembly again, and on June 17, 2020, the AP Assembly approved the decentralization bill for the second time. On July 18, 2020, the three capital bill was sent to the governor for approval.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, had signed two Bills - the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020 that involved setting up executive, legislative and judicial capitals at Vishakhapatnam, Amaravati and Kurnool respectively.