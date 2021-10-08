AP Govt Willing to Send Back Staff Wanting to Return to Home State Telangana

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has consented to send back a few employees to Telangana on a permanent basis. The employees were allotted or deemed to be allotted to the state post-bifurcation and have been working here since 2014. Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued a memo on Thursday stating that the government decided to collect information in respect of such employees, who are interested in exercising the option and willing to go to Telangana on a permanent basis.

The AP government asked the employees to submit their options by November 7 to their head office or head of the department (HoD) concerned. The HoD, in turn, would forward the options to the respective department in the Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat after verifying and certifying the information.

The Secretariat departments, in turn, would submit the data to the General Administration Department for necessary further action, according to the Chief Secretary's memo.

This process is expected to take another 24 days after the employees submit their options by November 7.

