AP Govt Will Stand By Weavers Through YSR Nethanna Nestham: CM YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the weavers' community on the occasion of National Handloom Day. He took to Twitter to send out a message of reassurance to all members of the community.

In his tweet, the AP chief minister stated thus, "In my padayatra spanning 3648 kilometres, I learned about the weavers' problems, first-hand. I lent an ear to their problems. As soon as the YSRCP government came to power, we launched the Netanna Nestham scheme to stand by the weavers' community. Here's wishing them on National Handloom Day."

Have a look at the tweet posted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

చేనేత‌ల క‌ష్టాల‌ను నా 3648 కి.మీ సుధీర్ఘ పాదయాత్రలో కళ్లారా చూశా. వారి బాధలు విన్నా. మన ప్రభుత్వం రాగానే వైయ‌స్ఆర్‌ నేత‌న్న నేస్తం ప‌థ‌కం ద్వారా అర్హుల‌కు ఏటా రూ.24వేలు ఇస్తూ వారికి అండ‌గా ఉంటున్నాం. నేత‌న్న‌లంద‌రికీ జాతీయ చేనేత దినోత్స‌వ శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు.#NationalHandloomDay — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 7, 2021

It is worth mentioning here that the Andhra Pradesh cabinet has given its nod to the launch of YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme to provide Rs 24, 000 per annum to every weaver family who owns a handloom unit.