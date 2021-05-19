AP Govt Will Set Up 16 Teaching Hospitals: CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched CT and MRI Machines at RIMS Hospitals, Ongole, Kadapa, Srikakulam and GGH Nellore virtually his camp office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said there are 11 teaching hospitals in the state of which CT and MRI machines are available only in seven teaching hospitals and added that these machines are available in PPP mode without any scope for technology upgradation, software upgradation, quality of diagnosis upgradation and quality of picture upgradation.

He said 16 teaching hospitals are being set up in the state ensuring one teaching hospital in every parliament constituency and added that one nursing college in every parliamentary constituency. He said top of the line diagnosis services will be made available in these hospitals and these services will be brought under Aarogyasri and quality diagnosis services will be provided for Aarogyasri patients at free of cost and Aarogyasri trust will spend money for operation and maintenance of these machines so that the equipment will be upgraded and useful to everyone.

He said new CT and MRI machines of Siemens company with latest technology are being set up in Srikakulam, Ongole, Nellore and only CT machine in Kadapa (as MRI Machine is already available) with a budget of around Rs 69 crore. Siemens company will give three years warranty and provide maintenance for seven years for these machines, he said and added that existing technology will be upgraded and new equipment will be set up in existing seven teaching hospitals.

The Chief Minister lauded the services of Doctors, Nurses, Sanitation workers, Asha workers and Volunteers who have been working under pressure during the pandemic. Regarding action taken by some senior officials on staff for not conducting fever survey properly, the Chief Minister said everyone including him are working under pressure and advised the Collectors, JCs and DHMOs not to lose temper and get the work done nicely. He said there are nearly 20,000 cases registering every day and though there are no tire 1 cities like Hyderabad and Bangalore, and no availability of super speciality hospital services, the mortality rate of the state is very low compared to other states and it's happening only because everyone is working with a smile on face under pressure and advised not to lose hope.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, APMSIDC VC and MD Vijayarama Raju, Finance Secretary Gulzar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

