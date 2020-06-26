AMARAVATI: In a major relief to all the farmers during the COVID-19 crisis, Andhra Pradesh government on Friday released Rs 596.36 crore crop insurance claims, which have not been paid to the farmers from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime.

This amount will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of the farmers, a total of 5,94,005 farmers to get benefited with this.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government will provide free crop insurance to all the farmers from 2019–2020 under YSR Crop Insurance Scheme.

CM assured the farmers to provide at least Minimum Support Price to all the crops cultivated across the state. YS Jagan said that all the facilities will be provided to the farmers through Rythu Bharosa Centres.

He said that the government is taking all steps to register e-cropping at the Rythu Bharosa Centres. As part of this, the Agriculture and Revenue Assistants and Surveyor of the Village Secretariat will register the e-cropping and make arrangements for payment of insurance, said CM.

YS Jagna said the government will pay the premium on farmers behalf, and the government will be held accountable for crore crop insurance claims.

By integrating crop insurance with e-crop, a total of 58.76 lakhs farmers will get free crop insurance for Kharif season.

Out of the 58.76 lakh people, 5.73 lakh people will get crop insurance for 2019, and the rest 33.03 lakh people will get crop insurance for the year 2019-2020, said YS Jagan

AP CM said that once the farmers have paid the premium, the state government has to pay half of the balance and the rest half will be paid by the central government from the remaining share, and the premium should be paid at the beginning of the Kharif season. But the previous government failed to implement it properly and because of them farmers facing problems in getting crop insurance claims said CM.

YS Jagan said that after YSRCP government came to power in 2019, we have been negotiating with insurance companies regarding the payment of the premium and decided to pay a premium for around 5.95 lakh farmers today.



