AP Govt Will Protect Vizag Steel Plant: Lella Appireddy

YSRCP General Secretary Lella Appireddy held a press conference in Amaravati on Monday. There he flayed TDP for distorting the panchayat poll results and said that Chandrababu Naidu has been changing his stance to cover up his poll debacle. Appireddy told that people have lost faith in TDP and have shifted to YSRCP as can be seen by the GP poll results.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu who backed SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh until elections has now changed his stance and is going against SEC by alleging irregularities in the ballot form, though it was Naidu who demanded to conduct panchayat polls by ballot.

Appireddy stated that the process was initially started during the TDP term way back in 2017, where former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had released papers regarding the privatization of VSP and TDP had maintained silence despite being part of Union Government.

He further said that people were laughing at the remarks of Lokesh in Vizag and suggested him to start an indefinite fast to save VSP. He assured that the State government shall protect the steel plant and YSRCP leaders are ready to make sacrifices as and when needed.

