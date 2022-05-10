AP Govt Will Not Tolerate Malpractices, Say YSRCP Leaders After Narayana's Arrest

Amaravati: Strongly defending the arrest of TDP leader Narayana in the question paper leak and mass copying case, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the State has sent a strong and unprecedented message that all are equal before the law and affirmed that the government is not vindictive as being projected by a section of media.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Sajjala said that the State government took action against Narayana after a thorough investigation, who turned copying and other malpractices into an organized crime and emerged as a specialist in encouraging mass copying and question paper leaks to break records in achieving 100 percent pass percentage. He said that all such evil practices were encouraged during Chandrababu Naidu’s regime and stated that the Chief Minister shall not support such malpractices as it could impact students' future in the long run.

In this context, he said that Konda Reddy, a close associate of the Chief Minister was also arrested as we believe that all are equal before law and the arrests justify the mandate given to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rejecting Chandrababu Naidu and his governance which failed to check the malpractice. He slammed the opposition for falsely accusing the government of being vindictive and stated that no one is above law.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that law will take its own course in the tenth question paper leakage case. We have arrested about 60 persons in the case of which 22 are from private institutions, including the Vice Principal of Narayana Schools, he added.

