AP Govt Will Develop Pulivendula As A Model Town: CM

Pulivendula: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his visit to Kadapa district on Thursday, had laid the foundation stone for Water grid, Sports Complex, Cricket Stadium and for the development works in making Pulivendula as a Model Town.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the State government is committed to developing Pulivendula as a Model Town and thus initiated various works at a cost of Rs 630 crore. He said that Rs 154 crore was allocated for constructing roads, drainage system and providing drinking water facility in Jagananna mega colonies and further making a four-lane road and setting up a skill development center at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

The Chief Minister said that no one had cared for the development of Pulivendula after the demise of YS Rajashekar Reddy and in the current government, many development works have been initiated. A city central is being set up in Pulivendula at a cost of Rs 76 crore, a ring road with Rs 98 crore and Rs 144 crore is being spent on municipal works including digital library, meditation hall, botanical garden and many more.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stone to the water grid project that provides drinking water to 109 village panchayats and equip 44,000 houses with tap connections. He inaugurated a 132 KV substation that was setup at a cost of Rs 27 crore. On this occasion the Chief Minister said that the works of the Medical College that are taken up at a cost of Rs 500 crore are moving at a fast pace and will be ready by December 2023. Similarly, he assured that all the canal works and irrigation projects will be ready by 2024. He thanked the people of Pulivendula for extending their support to the government.