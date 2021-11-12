AP Govt Urges Centre To Set Up Mega Textile Park At Kopparthi

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy met Commerce and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday for setting up a mega textile park at Kopparthi in YSR Kadapa district in the State. The Centre plans to set up seven textile parks in the country and AP has proposed the Centre to set up one at Kopparthi.

As part of the visit, the Minister also requested the Centre to set up one of the three electrical equipment zones under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to be set up in Andhra Pradesh.

He also asked the Central government to look into the possibility of converting the 750 acres of land previously allotted to the NTPC-BHEL power plant at the Mannavaram village in the Chittoor district for setting up of an electrical equipment zone.

In his meeting with the Union Minister, Mekapati Goutham proposed a model for choosing Mannavaram in AP, as a zone for manufacturing heavy power equipment with its proximity to EMC Satyavedu & the Krishnapatnam port will add value to manufacturing companies in this zone. Mekapati also requested the Centre to reduce the state's share in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor from 20 to 10 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Commissioner Bhavana Saxena, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Managing Director Subrahmanyam Jawwadi, among others, were present in the meeting.

