AP Govt Turned BCs In Andhra From Backward Classes To Backbone Classes: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that the State government had turned the BC’s from Backward Classes to Backbone Classes and empowerment of weaker sections socially, economically, and politically has been taken up as a movement and nowhere in the country such emancipation has taken place.

Speaking at the BC Sankranti Sabha held at the Municipal Stadium here, where chairpersons and Directors of 56 BC Corporations were sworn in, he said that Sankaranti has set in early with the festival atmosphere and told the newly sown-in persons that the position is a responsibility and not power. They should try to uplift those persons who are left out and be part of the welfare programmes.

The Chief Minister said, setting up 56 BC corporations and appointing 728 BC leaders, from 139 castes, in the posts of Directors and Chairman is a history, which was initiated by only Andhra Pradesh government and urged the leaders to take responsibility for ensuring welfare schemes for all the eligible beneficiaries. I am happy to note that 29 of the 56 chairpersons and 336 of the 672 Directors are women. Like no other government, Andhra Pradesh had made laws in implementing 50 percent reservation for BC, SC, ST and Minorities and women in all nominated posts and contracts. Standing by this, during the composition of the State cabinet, 60 percent posts were given to BC, SC, ST, and minority leaders, and sent two BC leaders to Rajya Sabha.

The Chief Minister said that the previous TDP government had betrayed BCs and broke their backs while we are treating them as Backbone Classes. During 2014 elections, the TDP government had given 118 promises to the BC’s of them, not even 10 percent were accomplished. They promised to spend Rs 10,000 Crore every year towards BC welfare but spent only Rs 19,329 Crore in the entire five-years instead of the promised Rs 50,000 crore.

In contrast, our government had spent Rs 38,519 Crore on BCs alone during the last 18 months, benefitting over 2.88 Crore people. For all BC, SC, ST and Minority population, the State government had spent a whopping amount of Rs 59,317 Crore in the last 18 months for 4.45 Crore beneficiaries.

During the padayatra, people have told their plight on how the weaker sections were neglected and their woes formed the basis of the welfare schemes, the Chief Minister said adding that the Corporations were formed for the welfare of BCs.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the previous government had debilitated the corporations and welfare schemes were only given to TDP members through Janmabhoomi committees. Unlike the TDP government, welfare schemes were given to all the eligible persons, irrespective of their political affiliations, and took the welfare to the public doorstep. He asserted that the development of the State happens only by providing welfare activities at the doorstep of the beneficiary, by empowering women in all fields, and safeguarding farmers’ interests.

Dig at Chandrababu

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy having a dig at Chandrababu Naidu, said, while the empowerment of BCs is going on here, a parallel meeting is being organized by the rejected Chief Minister with a narrow mind to safeguard his interests and that of his coterie to keep up the value of land, acquired by nefarious means including insider trading.

The broad-mindedness of our Government in empowering BCs, whom we consider as Backbone Classes, stands in contrast to the meeting of Chandrababu Naidu, he said in a passing remark.

Listing out the number of schemes one by one with full data like total amount spent, total beneficiaries and sub-total of BC beneficiaries and the amount spent on them, the Chief Minister said in a lighter vein that the list of schemes is so long that no one else can remember all the names drawing peals of laughter.

Schemes

Listing out the welfare schemes, he said, towards AmmaVodi, the government had spent Rs 6500 Crore to benefit 82 lakh students and 43 lakh mothers, of which 19.66 lakh are BCs. Similarly, under Rythu Bharosa, Rs 13,500 is being given to 50 lakh farmer families by spending Rs 6750 Crore and of them, 23.69 lakh are of BC community. Under housing for the poor, the government will be distributing over 31 lakh house site pattas on December 25, of which 15.92 lakh women beneficiaries are from BC community and of the total 2.62 lakh TIDCO houses, 1.53 lakh houses are going to be given for BCs. Under YSR Nethanna Nestham, nearly 81,000 families were benefited by receiving Rs 384 Crore and all are BCs.

Through YSR Matsakara Bharosa 1.07 lakh BC families, Jaganannna Chedhodu 2.27 lakh BC families, YSR Aarogyasri 5.24 lakh BCs, YSR Aarogya Asara 1.38 lakh BCs, YSR Pension Kanuka 30.27 lakh BCs and YSR Aasara 42.60 lakh BC women have been benefitted.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Amzad Basha, Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Chelloboyina Venugopala Krishna, Botsa Satyanarayana, Gummanuru Jayaram, Anil Kumar Yadav, M Sankara Narayana, Muttamsetti Srinivas, Vellampalli Srinivas, Kodali Venkateswararao, Perni Venkataramaiah, Kurasala Kannababu, Adimulapu Suresh, Seediri Appalaraju, MPs Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkataramana,Gorantla Madhav, Margani Bharat, MLA Janga Krishna Murthy, Pondicherry Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, and other leaders and party members were present at the event