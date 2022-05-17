AP Govt Transfers 15 IPS officers

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday notified the transfers and postings of certain IPS officers in the state. The order notified the transfers and postings of the following IPS officers with immediate effect:

L.K.V Ranga Rao, IGP Mangalagiri, is posted as IGP, welfare and sports, in the existing vacancy. He is placed in full additional charge of the post of additional DGP, Railways, until further orders.

S.V Rajasekhara Babu, DIG, L&O, and coordination, is transferred and posted as DIG, OCTOPUS, in the existing vacancy. He is placed in full additional charge of the post of DIG, L&O, until further orders.

P.H.D Ramakrishna, DIG, who was waiting for posting is posted as DIG, ACB, in the existing vacancy. He is placed in full additional charge of the post of DIG, technical services, AP, until further orders.

K.V Mohan Rao, DIG, Mangalagiri, is posted as DIG, training, in the existing vacancy.

Hari Krishna, DIG, Visakhapatnam Range, is placed in full additional charge of the post of DIG, coastal security, until further orders.

S. Gopinath Jatt, DIG, Mangalagiri, is posted as DIG, Greyhounds, in the existing vacancy. He is placed in full additional charge of the post of IGP, legal, until further orders.

Dr. Koya Praveen, SP, OCTOPUS, is transferred and posted as Commandant 16th Battalion of APSP, Visakhapatnam. Vice Commandant D. Uday Bhaskar has been transferred and directed to report to the police headquarters.

Vishal Gunni, IPS (RR:2010), Commandant, 6th Battalion, APSP, Mangalagiri, is placed in full additional charge of the post of superintendent of Railway police, Vijayawada.

M. Ravindranath Babu, SP, Kakinada, is placed in full additional charge of the post of Commandant, 3rd Battalion, APSP, Kakinada, until further orders.

Ajitha Vejendia, Commandant, 14th Battalion, APSP, Anantapuramu, is placed in full additional charge of the post of superintendent of Railway police, Guntakal. Vice Commandant P. Anil Babu, SP (NC), is transferred and directed to report to the police headquarters.

G. Krishnakenth, additional SP, Chintour, East Godavari, transferred and posted as additional SP, operations, Rampachodavaram, Allur Sitharama Raju district.

P. Jagadeesh, additional SP, Paderu, transferred and posted as additional SP, administration, Chittoor. Present additional SP D.N Mahesh has been transferred and directed to report to police headquarters.

Tunin Sinha, IPS(RR:2017), additional SP, SEB, and Kurnool transferred and posted as additional SP, administration, Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Bindu Madhav Garikapati, additional SP, SED, Guntur Rural, transferred and posted as additional SP, admin, Narasareopet, Panadu district in the existing vacancy.

P.V Ravi Kumar, SP, ACB, transferred and posted as superintendent of police, V&E.

Earlier, on 4 May, the director-general of police, Andhra Pradesh, had written to the government for the same.

