AMARAVATI: The State Government is initiating steps to recruit women as bus drivers in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus driver posts with the help of the state Social Welfare department.

For this purpose, the department has prepared a plan to train the Scheduled Caste (SC) women to be the APSRTC bus drivers. The State Government would also issue guidelines for the selection of candidates, following which training details and schedule would be released. In regard to this step, the Executive Directors of the SC Corporation in the 13 joint districts have already been given preliminary instructions.

Candidates who have completed their 10th standard are eligible for this training and later for the job. Applications would be received this month, and after scrutiny, candidates would be selected by the Social Welfare Department. After the selection, candidates would be given training for 32 days in the available RTC driving schools in these districts.

The State Welfare Department would bear the training expenses of the selected women candidates. Along with training in driving, women will also be given a heavy vehicle driving license. Based on the qualification and skills of these candidates, they are proposed to be appointed to the vacant SC backlog posts in the APSRTC in the initial phase. There are 310 SC backlog vacant bus driver posts in APSRTC.

Speaking on the occasion Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjun said,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority to women in various positions, nominated posts, and in all welfare and development programs in the state. With his inspiration, we have decided to give driving training to SC women. Necessary steps for the selection of eligible candidates have already started. Selected SC women will be trained in a heavy vehicle driving through RTC. We will send a report to the government to appoint the women who have completed the training to the vacant 310 SC backlog driver posts in RTC in the first phase,” he said.

