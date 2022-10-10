AMARAVATI: As part of a crackdown against the menace of digital loan app agents harassing people, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday has launched a toll-free number- 1930, for the public to register complaints against such harassment.

The Andhra Pradesh Home Ministry officials released the toll-free number and has made it clear that a complaint should be made to the number 1930 regarding the harassment of loan app agents. The government has also cautioned people not to provide bank details and photos to unknown people.

With the number of suicides related to these loan app agents harassing increasing day by day the AP Government has taken this decision for people to come forward and call the toll-free number and register complaints about such threats and harassment by loan app agents.

