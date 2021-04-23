AP Govt Tells Yellow Media: Stop Creating Panic Among People With Fake Reports

Condemning the reports in a section of the press on COVID-19 deaths in the state, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said the state government is on high alert and is ready to serve for 24 hours a day.

Addressing a press conference at the party central office here on Thursday, the Minister said a section of media has been trying to create panic among the people of the state and questioned if they don't have a social responsibility for reporting false news regarding Covid deaths. He said that while the state government has been conducting the highest number of covid tests and releasing a detailed report on the prevailing coronavirus situation every day but a section of media has been spreading false information with vested interests. He said a section of media has been targetting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy every day with one agenda and covid seems to be a permanent agenda for them.

The Minister further added that the cost of chillies today is 15,000 per quintal and clarified that it was Rs11,000 last year. He said the Chief Minister has announced more than the minimum support price given by the Central Government and asked to compare the prices with the previous government.

He said the price of mango will be more at the starting of the season and will be usually reduced once the produce reaches the market. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan has instructed that crop procurement should be done at RBKs in villages. He said the state government has spent Rs 3000 crore crop stabilization fund and Rs 2000 crore disaster management fund for procurement of crops.