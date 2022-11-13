AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Saturday revised rules for building houses under the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to benefit the poor.

The Government in a recent order has decided to give a 10% discount on the taxes to be paid where the houses are built within an area of ​​45 or 60 square meters.

As per the order, if the houses are built within this limit, it will also provide flexibility to build one more floor apart from the permission given for the respective housing projects to benefit the poor. To this extent, Y.Srilakshmi Special Chief Secretary to Govt., MA&UD Department, has issued an order amending the AP Building Rules-2017.

