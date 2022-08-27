AP Govt Takes Another Step Towards Environment Friendly Living

Moving forward with environment-friendly initiatives, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a call to completely ban the use of Plastic Flexi Banners across the State for achieving plastic pollution-free Andhra Pradesh by 2027.

Speaking at an MoU exchange Programme with Parley for the Oceans at AU Convention Centre here on Friday, the Chief Minister announced that there would be a complete ban on plastic-made Flexi banners in State and urged the public to go for cloth banners, even though it is little pricier than plastic.

He said that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is already following the plastic-free policy and banned the use of single-use plastic which has been yielding good results.

He shared with the gathering that he saw flexi banners with his pictures in the city all the way from the airport welcoming him and asked the District Collector about the banners as he was here for a programme against the use of plastic. He said that the Collector clarified him saying that all those banners were not made of plastic, but with cloth, although it costs more than the plastic banners.

The Chief Minister stated that the government shall create awareness among people to stay from using plastic and opting for environment-friendly materials like cloth bags to make the State free of plastic pollution by the year 2027.

