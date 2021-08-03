AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take measures to strengthen the Work From Home concept and said the state government has been taking steps to provide high speed internet in villages.

During the review meeting held on IT department and Digital libraries at the camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said Digital libraries should be useful to graduate students along with Primary and Secondary Education and added that study material related to common entrance tests should be available in them. He said to take measures to provide an uninterrupted internet facility to Village Secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

He said digital libraries will be set up in all the village panchayats across the state and directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the construction of 4,530 digital libraries will start in first phase on August 15. The officials said they have prepared the plan to complete the setting up of digital libraries by December.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide three desktops, UPS, desktop barcode printer, scanner, laser printer, software, anti-virus software, unlimited bandwidth internet along with minimum facilities in Digital libraries and added to complete the construction of data centers for storage. He said to provide infrastructure facilities including three desktop tables, system chairs, visitor chairs, tube lights, fans, iron racks, newspapers, magazines in the digital libraries. The State Government will be spending Rs 140 crore for providing infrastructure facilities and computer equipment in 4530 digital libraries in the first phase.

Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Elections and Communications Principal Secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Girija Shankar, APSFL MD M Madhusudan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Technical Services MD M Nanda Kishore and other officials were present.

