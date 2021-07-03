AP Govt to Strengthen Disha Call Centres To Ensure Women Safety 

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Disha and Abhaya projects and directed the officials to ensure women police in Village/Ward Secretariats are active and women should complain to them instead of going to regular police stations.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said Zero FIR opportunities should be widely given. He said women may hesitate to go to police station for complaining and they should be provided with option to complain through women police in villages. He said women police should be given training in all features of Disha App. He said District Collectors and SPs should review women safety once in two weeks and send a report to the government. He said reception system in police stations should be strong and added to set up a display in police stations on how Disha App works

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on setting up 18 special courts for crimes against women and 19 special courts for crimes against children. The officials said Disha Bill is pending with Union Ministry of Women and Child Welfare and reminders were sent.

The Chief Minister has written a letter to Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani seeking to expedite the process of approval of Disha Bill. The Chief Minister said to fill regular Public Prosecutor posts in existing designated courts by end of the week and added to link 181 women helpline to Disha App.

The Chief Minister has approved to recruit additional staff to strengthen Disha Call centers and said not to compromise over safety and protection of women. He also approved for procurement of 145 Scorpio vehicles for Disha patrolling and these vehicles will be allotted to the police stations related to Colleges, Universities, Engineering colleges and other important places. He also agreed to set up six new Disha police stations across the state. The Chief Minister agreed to fill 61 posts in Forensic Department and directed the officials to complete the construction of (center for excellence) labs in Tirupati and Vishakapatnam. Discussions were held on the use of Disha App for Abhayam project as the features in Disha App are better and the goals of the Abhayam project are also being reached. "Abhaya" also will become part of the control room set up for Disha App and 'Abhayam' devices will be installed in one lakh vehicles by December.