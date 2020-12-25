AP Govt Starts Distribution Of House Site Pattas In State

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Christmas by offering prayers at the CSI Church in Pulivendula here on Friday.

Speaking on the occassion, the Chief Minister said the State Government will move to apex court seeking to lift stay order for distribution of house site pattas at certain locations. He said by the grace of the god, the judgement in the court will be in favour of the government and every poor family would get the house site.

The Chief Minister said today was auspicious as Christmas and Vaikunta Ekadasi are being celebrated and the Government is distributing house site pattas and organising ground breaking ceremony for houses and he was feeling very happy.

The Chief Minister siad it's unfortunate that someone moved to Court seeking stay of distribution of house site pattas in Pulivendula claiming that the land belong to APIIC and got the stay order. The house site patta distribution event is not happening in Pulivendula today. He said even APIIC land also belongs to government and said it would be beneficial to Industries if houses are constructed for poor in those lands.

The Chief Minister asserted that the government would move to Supreme Court for lifting of stay order on distribution of house site pattas and ensure every poor family gets house.