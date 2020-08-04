AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a decision to start the second phase of Nadu-Nedu program in August across all the schools in the state. The CM has instructed officials to start Jagananna Vidya Kanuka from September 5.

The AP CM held a review meeting over Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Nadu-Nedu program at his camp office in Tadepalli, today on August 4. The meeting was attended by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and other dignitaries.

Speaking after the meeting, the education minister said that they are yet to finalise the dates for starting the second and third phases of the Nadu-Nedu program. He said that the AP government will start the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu program in this month itself, and through this program all the works related to 14,538 schools will be completed.

The minister said that the government will start development works in all the schools from January 14, under the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu program and they will be completed by June 30, 2021. Works related to a total of 16,489 schools will be taken up during the third phase of the program and they will be completed by 2022, said Suresh.

Along with Jagananna Vidya Kanuka launch, schools will also be reopened from the same day on September 5, the minister said. Meanwhile, YS Jagan examined the items (uniforms, notebooks, text books, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, a belt, school bag) which needs to be provided to students under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme.

He assured that the state government has taken all the measures to ensure that school going children have masks, books, school uniforms and bags.

He added that textbooks have already been sent to all the districts and will be distributed to the students soon. He said that all the schools in the state will be started in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.