AP Govt Spandana: CM YS Jagan Discusses Key Issues With DCs and SPs

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference on the Spandana programme and issued key directives to Collectors and SPs of 26 districts and further discussed on housing for the poor, Nadu-Nedu works in schools and hospitals, Jagananna Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha schemes among others.

During the meeting held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister appreciated the officials over the good progress in the employment guarantee scheme and said that an average of 117 percent workdays are being created in all districts across the State and directed the officers to pay special attention towards Annamayya, Vizianagaram, Anantapuram,Alluri Sitarama Raju districts for improving their average work days. He told the officials to work on increasing the minimum wage of employment guarantee scheme from Rs 205 to Rs 240 per day.

Further, he instructed the officials to focus on completing the construction of Village Secretariats, RBKs, YSR Village Clinics, BMCs, AMCs without any delay. He asked the Collectors to personally supervise the constructions and complete them by October 31. He stated that fiber optic cable will reach 4500 villages by December and instructed the authorities to complete the construction of digital libraries in 3,966 sanctioned villages by the end of December.

Reviewing Nadu-Nedu in schools and hospitals, officials have been told to ensure quality in Nadu-Nedu works with thorough supervision and complete them on time. He told them to make use of SMF and TMF Funds in schools for maintenance and repair works. The Chief Minister asked the officials to display a special number in all schools and hospitals for receiving complaints on their maintainance and resolve the issue. He instructed the authorities to expedite the construction of medical collges across the State along with YSR Urban Clinics.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the construction works of houses and said that the government had spent Rs 3111.92 crore in the current financial years towards housing programme. He instructed the authorities to focus on the construction of the houses including those that were distributed in Visakhapatnam along with works related to approach roads and land leveling. He told the Collectors to pay attention to the construction of those houses who have opted for option-3 and also focus on the layouts of Vijayawada, Guntur, Proddutur, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Vizianagaram and also Eluru layouts where more than 10 thousand houses are to be built. Electricity, drinking water, and drainage facilities should be provided when colonies are completed.

Further, he instructed the officials to carefully verify the house pattas that were distributed so far ensuring that all the beneficiaries have received the land deed. He asked the authorities to oversee the issue of undelivered houses due to pending court cases and told them to chart out an alternative plan to provide houses. Also, he said that Jagananna Bhu Hakku documents will be distributed in 2000 villages by October 1, covering 1000 villages each month. He said that there should be comprehensive supervision of collectors over the program and complete it by October 2 in the selected villages. He said that steps should be taken to complete the survey in 1000 villages every month after October and hand over the documents.

Further, the Chief Minister reviewed Spandana grievances and directed the officials to pay more attention to resolving public grievances. He directed the Collectors to hold Spandana programs every week besides holding the grievance redressal every day at all village secretariats between 3-5 pm and stated that all the concerned officials should be available.

Later, he said that Rs 3000 crore will be allocated for priority works in over 15000 Village and Ward secretariats, as MLA, secretariat staff and volunteers are going directly to the people in the name of our government. Based on the requests received from the public, the concerned MLA will be sending an appeal on those identified as priority works and a number of Rs 20 lakhs has been allocated to each Secretariat to complete these priority works. He said that the Collectors are responsible for taking up these works and taking appropriate steps to complete them on war foot basis.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness as Andhra Pradesh tops in growth rate by achieving 11.43 percent for the years 2021-22 surpassing the country’s growth rate. He said that there should be continuous review and monitoring of key areas, and told them to focus on supporting the MSME sector and linking every scheme to SDG.

Reviewing Highways and Land Acquisition, he said that 99 projects related to State Highways are in progress, which are being constructed in a stretch of 3079 km at a cost of Rs 29,249 crore. Also, seven more projects are also being undertaken for inter-state border connectivity while 45 more projects are at DPR level. He said that Collectors should focus on land acquisition for these projects, which play a vital role in the economic development of the state.

The Chief Minister also reviewed on Disha App and directed the officials to concentrate on taking the App to every woman and told them to review it fortnightly. He directed the authorities to focus on schools, colleges, and universities and conduct mock drills.

In the month of August Nethanna Nestam will be distributed on August 25 and YSR Cheyuta on September 22.

The Chief Minister's Chief Advisor Ajeya Kallam, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Municipal Urban Development Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Housing, Village Ward Secretariat Department Special CS Ajay Jain, School Education Department Special CS Budithi Rajshekar, Transport, Medical Health Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu , Panchayat Raj, Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Planning Secretary Vijay Kumar, AP TIDCO MD CH Sridhar and other senior officials were present.