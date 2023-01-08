AP Govt Setup Panel to Inquire into Stampedes

Taking a serious note on stampedes in Kandukur and Guntur which occurred during TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting, the state government has appointed a commission to inquire into it. The committee will be headed by the retired Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice B Seshasayana Reddy which is mandated to submit its report in one month. The state chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy issued GO Ms. No 7 on Saturday in this regard.

The commission will also inquire whether there are any shortcomings in the arrangements made and any violations in the permissions granted and if so persons responsible therefore and recommendations with regard to institutional mechanisms and safeguards to be in place in addition to the existing institutional mechanisms and safeguards so as to prevent the occurrence of such grave incidents in future. The commission will complete its inquiry and submit its report to the State government within one month from the date of assumption of charge.

