AP Govt Setting Up 426 Private Hospitals Ahead Of Third Wave Fears

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to set up hospitals in anticipation of a third Covid wave. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A total of 462 private hospitals are being set up along with teaching hospitals, district hospitals, area hospitals, and community health centers. Most private hospitals have around 50 to 100 beds. Out of 462 hospitals, 65 hospitals are having more than 100 beds. The government has directed these private hospitals to arrange 33,793 d'type oxygen cylinders and should have 17,841 oxygen concentrators.

In addition to the normal beds, the government suggested the hospitals have beds equipped with oxygen supply. The government is taking all the measures to see that all the hospitals have minimum facilities.

There are 63 hospitals in Guntur district followed by Krishna district where there are only 60 private hospitals. In Anantapur, there are very few hospitals and it is just 11. The government is going to use the services of medical, nursing, paramedical, pharmacy, MBBS, and PG medical students. The COVID-19 continues to be a cause of concern in AP as more than 2000 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic has started the AP government is taking all the measures to control the spread of COVID-19.