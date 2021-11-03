AP Govt Sets Up Special Dept For Upper Caste People From EWS

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh General Administration Department on Tuesday ordered the setting up of the EWS‌ Welfare Department meant for the Economically Weaker Section for the Upper Classes. The Kamma, Reddy, Brahmin, Kshatriya, Kapu, and Arya Vaishya corporations will now come under this department. Separate GOs were issued to this effect, where two corporations for the welfare of the Jains and Sikhs will also be set up.

Jains constitute 0.05 percent (0.27 lakh) of AP's total population of 4.93 crore while the Sikhs are at 0.02 percent (0.10 lakh) of the total population as per the 2011 Census. "Sikhs and Jains are residing in the state and requesting for proper recognition from the government as many of them are marginalised and require active assistance through various schemes. The government decided to form Jain Welfare Corporation and Sikh Welfare Corporation to improve their living standard on par with other communities," Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma said in two separate notifications. They would now be eligible for the welfare schemes under the government's flagship 'Navaratnalu' programme.

Earlier in July this year the State government in July this year issued orders providing 10 percent reservations to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among upper castes in educational institutions and for initial appointment in posts and services under the State government.

