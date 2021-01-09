AP Govt Sets Up SIT To Probe Temple Attacks
AP Government constitutes a 16 member SIT to probe the attacks on temples headed by GV Ashok Kumar IPS.
- SIT will investigate all temple related cases since Sept, 2020.
- Director, FSL will accord top priority to the request of any Forensic support by SIT chief
- Agencies like CID and the Intelligence will extend full co-operation.
- SIT to co-ordinate with SPs and local personnel & identify the linkages by studying the pattern of above crimes
- Cyber Crimes PS of CID , Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam shall extend all possible assistance
- SIT chief can ask DGP for any additional personnel/logistical support if required.
- SIT chief to supervise all proceedings in order to file a final report in the relevant court.
- SIT to update DGP and ADGP L & O about the progress from time to time.