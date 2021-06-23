AP Govt Sets New Target For Daily Vaccinations, CM Jagan Eyes 25 Lakh COVID Shots A Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged authorities to expand the Corona vaccination program. He asserted, "We have the capacity to vaccinate 25 lakh people per day."

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on the pandemic situation in the state. He congratulated the staff for conducting the mega vaccination drive successfully across the state. YS Jagan said that we have proven that we could give vaccines to a lot more people if they were available.

YS Jagan congratulated village volunteers, ANMs, ASHA workers, PHC doctors, Mandal officers, and the Village and Ward Secretariats for joining hands to make AP's vaccination mission successful.

"We have the capacity to vaccinate a large number of people if we have enough vaccine doses available," the AP CM asserted. CM Jagan has also urged the authorities to prepare for another big drive so they could start again once the vaccines are available. According to YS Jagan, the state is capable of vaccinating 25 lakh people per day.

The officials explained to CM Jagan about the vaccination drive and Covid preventive measures. The total number of active cases in the state has decreased to 63,068. The positive rate has also decreased to 5.65%. Furthermore, the recovery rate has risen to 95.93 percent, according to officials.

In the state, there are 2,655 ICU beds and 13,824 oxygen beds. According to officials, there are currently 2,772 active black fungus cases, 922 of which have received surgery, 1,232 of which have been discharged, and 212 of which have died.

In total, 1,37,42,417 vaccine doses have been given in the state. 82,77,225 got the first dose and 27,32,596 people received the second dose. According to officials, 13,72,481 people were vaccinated on June 20.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan has urged the authorities to build the state's new medical institutions on a war footing and asked them to keep track of the work's progress from time to time. Deputy CM Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Covid Command, and Control Chairman Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, and Health Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal also participated in the meeting.