PULIVENDULA: The Andhra Pradesh government which is stepping up towards a world-class vaccine manufacturing centre, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Immunologix India Pvt Ltd (IGY) to set up a vaccine manufacturing unit at Pulivendula Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL). This MOU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy On Friday, June 19.

The agreement was signed by APCARL CEO Dr M Srinivasarao and promoter Dr Adinarayana Reddy of IGY. IGY will invest about Rs 50 crore on the vaccine manufacturing unit.

The state government has been making efforts to establish a vaccine manufacturing centre in the state, due to the lack of a vaccine centre for livestock after the bifurcation of the state in 2014.

Pulivendu IGCARL has signed an agreement with IGY in the form of PPP for the setting up of vaccine production centre in the state. As per the agreement the vaccine will be manufactured from 2021.

All kinds of vaccines which were required for treatment to various diseases of cattle will be manufactured from 2021 in the state, as a result of this agreement.

The state government will provide all the facilities required for the setting of a manufacturing unit in the state. This unit will provide employment to 100 professionals and other staff. AP government will also export the vaccines to other states.