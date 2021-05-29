AP Govt Set Up Health Hubs at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupati

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID situation, vaccination and oxygen supply and said 16 health hubs should be set up across the state.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said people are going to Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai for treatment for tertiary care. He said health hubs should be set up at district headquarters and corporations. A total of 16 health hubs should be set up in district headquarters and Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

He said at least 30-50 acres of land should be acquired and 5 acres should be allotted to each hospital free of cost. These lands should be given to hospitals that are ready to invest at least Rs 100 crore in three years. Through these health hubs, 80 multi, super-speciality hospitals will come up in the state. Along with these hospitals, the Government is setting up 16 teaching hospitals and nursing colleges due to which the health sector will be strengthened from the government side and the private sector also gets better hospitals due to the encouragement given by the government.

Tertiary care will be improved in the state as multi-speciality and super speciality hospitals will come up in district headquarters and corporations and patients need not go to other places for medical treatment. The Chief Minister said quality treatment is being provided to patients under Arogyasri and directed the officials to bring the health hubs policy in one month.

The officials explained the prevailing COVID situation in the state. They said the positivity rate on May 17 was 25.56 per cent and it was 19.20 per cent on May 27 which shows a decline in the last 10-12 days. The recovery rate on May 7 was 84.3 per cent while it was 87.99 per cent on May 27 which shows the recovery rate has improved. The data of the last seven weeks shows the decline in active cases in almost all the districts.

Beds availability

The officials said there are 46,596 beds in 597 Covid care hospitals of which 32,567 beds were occupied and 24,985 patients are being treated under Arogyasri. There are 52,941 beds in 116 covid care centres of which 16,689 beds were occupied, they said and added that 1,37,436 people are in home isolation.

104 services

The Chief Minister has enquired on the functioning of 104 services to which the officials replied that every call is being attended and they were given solution in three hours. The officials said calls are being made regarding Black fungus infection and they were being diverted to notified hospitals. The officials said while 19,175 calls were received on May 4, they were 5,421 calls on May 27.

Black Fungus

The officials said they have identified 808 black fungus cases till now. 3,445 new injections have arrived and the present stock has 5,200 injections including the ones newly arrived, they said and added that it's not 10 per cent of the requirement. The Chief Minister said at least 40,000 injections would be required in a week based on the number of cases. He said the available injections are not enough and asked the officials about alternatives. The officials said based on the severity of the Black Fungus infection, patients need to be administered injections and some people can be given medicines. The Chief Minister directed the officials to coordinate with pharma companies and procure medicines for Black Fungus.

Oxygen Supply

The officials said 16 ISO tankers are available in the state and four oxygen Express trains with four tankers in each train are available. The officials said they have made alternative arrangements in the wake of the cyclone and procured 812.78 metric tons of oxygen on May 26. They said 670 metric tons of oxygen on average is made available in the last five days.

The officials said they have received 66 complaints on violation of rules and Rs 2.4 crore fines were imposed on 43 hospitals.

10 lakh for orphans

The officials said they have identified 78 orphans whose parents died due to COVID and added that Rs 10 lakh has been deposited in the accounts of 10 kids till now. The Chief Minister said to examine the policies of different companies and deposit the money for the best scheme.

The State Government will make a decision on Nellore district Krishnapatnam Anandaiah's medicine after CCRAS report is submitted and considering all the aspects.