AP Govt to Set Up 500-bed Hospital Near Arjas Steel Plant in Tadipathri

The Andhra Pradesh Government is planning to set up a temporary 500-bed hospital near Arjas Steel Plant in Tadipathri Mandal to meet the emergency needs of Covid-19 patients.

Patients from Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool districts and also from nearby areas in Karnataka can make use of the hospital which has oxygen supply and ventilators. Health officials said that it has an active oxygen plant that can meet oxygen demand considerably in these critical times.

Anantapur district Collector Gandham Chandrudu said the hospital would be set up in 5 acres of land. The oxygen being produced at the steel plant would help save many lives as it can be swiftly supplied to the hospital.

The decision to set up the temporary hospital was taken in view of difficulties in the transport of oxygen to hospitals located far away, the collector said.

The steel factory director, Jayaprakash Devaraj, revealed about the production of oxygen and agreed to cooperate with the district administration and supply oxygen to the hospital.

Minister Shankara Narayana hoped that the temporary hospital would meet the needs of Rayalaseema. The government is trying hard to ensure that no death occurs due to the infection and for want of oxygen, he added.