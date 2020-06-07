AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government will begin doorstep delivery of quality rice for ration card holders from September 1, and the government will start trial run for the same from Monday, June 8.

The prestigious scheme is one of the election promises made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the government has begun the initiative despite the coronavirus contagion and the resultant lockdown.

Acting upon the instructions of the CM, department of civil supplies is also setting up 13,370 special mobile units across the state for hassle-free doorstep delivery of quality rice to beneficiaries.

"A few mobile units will begin trial run on June 8," said External Affairs Secretary Kona Shashidhar. "If the beneficiaries are satisfied with the trail run version of mobile units, tenders will be invited for the remaining mobile units across the state," he added.

Shashidhar said that door delivery of rice is already being implemented in Srikakulam district as a pilot project.

Benefits of Setting Up Mobile Units:

► It includes an electronic weighing machine so that no one can cheat the beneficiaries while weighing the ration

► Sealed quality rice will be delivered at doorstep to the beneficiaries, so they can check the quality of rice immediately