AP Govt Serious About Second COVID Dose On Time

Asserting that vaccination is the only solution to Covid, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the authorities not to deviate from the prescribed vaccination policy as still there is a long way to go in vaccination. He stated that second dose should be prioritised, as everything will go in vain if the second dose is not given at the right time. So far, 1,28,84,201 people have been vaccinated, where 96,25,316 have got single-dose vaccination and 32,58,885 have completed the two-dose vaccination. He told the officials to focus on other categories, after completing the 90 per cent vaccination for those over 45 years.

It has been decided to give lands as an incentive to set up 16 private multi and super speciality hospitals in each district centre and each corporation, where Rs 100 crore should be invested over a period of three years in setting up a hospital. These private hospitals should be located in various cities and towns rather than in one place and get them empanelled with Aarogyasri, he added and instructed the Collectors to identify land for the construction of these hospitals within a week.

Further, The Chief Minister emphasised on continuing the economic activity in those districts where the curfew relaxations were given. He said that the poor will suffer a lot if the economic activity doesn’t progress.

