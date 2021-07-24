AP Govt Schools to Reopen On August 16

Amaravati: The schools will reopen on August 16 and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will dedicate to the people, the schools spruced up under the first phase of ‘Nadu-Nedu’ and the second phase works will begin on the same day.

During a review meeting held at the camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister discussed Nadu Nedu (education), New Education Policy(NEP) and Vidya Kanuka Scheme. The second phase of Nadu- Nedu would be launched on the same day the schools reopen and the government would also provide Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kit and further announce details of NEP

The classification of schools will be finalised according to the NEP and in regard to this, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to complete the process by August 16.

The NEP includes six types of schools from PP-1 to 12th grade.

Satellite Foundation Schools will be offering PP-1, PP-2, Foundation‌ Schools offer PP-1, PP- 2 and classes 1 and 2, Foundation Plus Schools that offer PP-1, PP-2 and classes 1-5, Pre-high schools‌ which provides PP-1, PP-2, and classes 1-7, High Schools from classes 3-10 and High School Plus which has classes 3- 12.