AP Govt Schools May Have CBSE Syllabus For Class 1 to Class 7 From 2021 Onwards

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government is mulling the proposal of implementing the Central Board of Secondary Education system (CBSE) system for classes 1 to 7 in all Govt schools from the 2021-22 academic year. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed this duirng the review meeting of the Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu scheme on Wednesday.

The system will be gradually increased year-wise from classes 8 to 10. By the year 2024, all classes from 1 to 10 will be under CBSE.

While reviewing the school infrastructure the Chief Minister said schools should be colourful with good designs and interiors. He examined the photos of the schools, which are revamped with new infrastructure facilities as part of Nadu Nedu programme. He also reviewed on the works of second phase of Nadu Nedu. He said further changes should be made in the second phase. The seating arrangement should be comfortable and priority should be given to quality without any compromise.

has emphasized that the first phase works of Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu should be completed by the end of March 2021. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, Samagra Siksha Abhiyan SPD Vetriselvi and other senior officials were present.

Also Read: Add English-Telugu Dictionary in Vidya Kanuka Kit: CM YS Jagan