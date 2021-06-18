AP Govt Schools to Get Playgrounds, Libraries and Laboratories

Amaravati, June 17: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of Nadu Nedu works in Schools and Anganwadi centers and directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the implementation of the new education policy.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said not even a single employee will be laid off from schools and Anganwadi centers and no center is being closed and added that changes are being made in the education system after taking these two factors into consideration.

The Chief Minister said there should be two types of schools of which one school consisting of PP1, PP2, Preparatory class, Class-1, and Class-2, should be within one-kilometer distance to the students and the other from Class-3 to Class-10, should be within three-kilometer distance to the students. He said the main purpose of this policy is to keep the teacher-student ratio rational and added that it's not appropriate to have one teacher for four students or a single teacher for a large number of students. The approach of a single teacher teaching all subjects is also incorrect, he said.

The Chief Minister said it is important to maintain students teacher ratio in foundation courses as mental development is essential for children below eight years of age and their skills need to be improved. He said it is not appropriate to set up all classrooms in one place and added that no one should find fault in the programme of bringing schools within a three-kilometer distance of students. He said the aim of the government is to provide quality education, quality teaching, and quality infrastructure according to National Education Plan and added that the state education policy should be in tune with it.

The Chief Minister said the government is looking forward to teaching in English medium, striving to provide quality education to the children and spending huge money for the same. He said to create awareness among teachers, public representatives

and others on the new education policy and directed the officials to clarify their doubts.

Reviewing Nadu Nedu, the Chief Minister said to prepare an action plan to complete Nadu Nedu works in Anganwadi centers within two years. He said the foundation schools concept was introduced by Central Government and everyone should follow it. He said there are 18 subjects till class 5 and the SGT teacher can't handle them and a separate teacher is needed for each subject. He said to buy lands for schools that do not have playground under the Nadu Nedu scheme and prepare an action plan to provide sports dress and shoes additionally under Vidya Kanuka scheme. He said to strengthen laboratories and libraries in schools and added to provide better internet facility in school libraries.

The officials said second phase of Nadu Nedu would start from July 1 and added that Telangana government officials have contacted in regard to Nadu Nedu works in schools. They showed the dictionaries to be distributed under Vidya Kanuka to the Chief Minister.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Thaneti Vanitha, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A R Anuradha, Women and Child Welfare director Kritika shukla, Education Commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu, Sarva Shiksha abhiyan state project director Vetri Selvi, finance secretary Gulzar and other officials were present.