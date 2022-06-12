AP Govt Scheme For Small Traders in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to provide interest-free loans of Rs 10,000 each to another 3.97 lakh small traders in the state under the 'Jagannanna Todu' scheme.

The Village and Ward Secretariat, Collectors of all districts, including SERP and MEPMA, rural and urban poverty alleviation agencies were asked to identify the beneficiaries in a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary to Government on June 2.

Earlier, It was suggested that appropriate steps be taken to ensure that newcomers, along with those who have availed loans through this scheme and repaid the original amount on time, get loans through various banks. He also wrote a letter to the state bankers' committee asking for their support. It is learned that on February 28 this year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed interest-free loans to 5.08 lakh small traders across the state.