AP Govt Sanctions Rs 66 Crore For Kuppam Municipality Development

CHITTOOR: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday, has released a Government Order and sanctioned Rs.66 Crore to the Kuppam municipality in the Chittoor district. Proposals for an amount of Rs.67 Crore were sent earlier for development works in 25 wards.

It may be recollected that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with YSRCP workers of the Kuppam constituency last week, where he mentioned that special attention would be given to the development of Kuppam. He also stated that Kuppam would be treated as his own constituency of Pulivendula.

True to his promise made at the meeting, the AP government has issued an order granting funds for RS 66 Crore in this order. The funds will be mainly used for building sewage canals, new boreholes for drinking water, pipelines, cement roads, Anganwadi school development, construction of community buildings, development of a park at Dalavai, Kothapalle water body embankment works, and pipelines for water supply from the lake to the town.

Kuppam constituency has seen a lot of development during the YS Jagan-led government when compared to the TDP’s regime especially when it was supposed to be Chandrababu Naidu’s constituency and the Chief Minister had assured that it will see more developmental programmes in the future.

Also Read: Ensure KRJ Bharat Win Kuppam Assembly Polls: CM YS Jagan to Party Cadre