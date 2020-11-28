AP Govt Sanctions Rs 6.05 Crore Free Power DBT For Farmers In Srikakulam

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will keep his promises. He took to his Twitter and tweeted that, "A total of Rs 6.05 crore have been sanctioned to Srikakulam district under free electricity pilot project." He criticised the former chief minister of the state, Chandrababu Naidu that he has spent Rs 4,000 crore on free electricity but nothing materialised. He further added that YS Jagan's government has decided to spend Rs 8,853 crore. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.

జగన్ గారు చెప్పారంటే చేస్తారంతే.

ఉచిత విద్యుత్ పైలట్ ప్రాజెక్టు కింద శ్రీకాకుళం జిల్లాకు 6.05 కోట్లు మంజూరు.

నేరుగా రైతుల ఖాతాల్లోకే డబ్బు.

చంద్రబాబు ఉచిత విద్యుత్ పై వ్యయం 4000 కోట్లు- అయినా కేటాయించేవాడు కాదు. ఇప్పుడు 8,853 కోట్లు ఇవ్వాలని జగన్ గారి ప్రభుత్వం నిర్ణయించింది. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 28, 2020

It has been decided that the Direct Benefit Transfer will be carried out in the Srikakulam district on a pilot basis before being expanded throughout the state with effect from 1 April 2021.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised that free power would continue to be given for agriculture and no connections would be removed. In addition, approximately 1 lakh of non-authorized farm power connections will be regularised. The government would bear the expense of putting up metres for agricultural electricity connections. YS Jagan's father YS Rajasekhara Reddy introduced the free power scheme and waived the power dues of farmers