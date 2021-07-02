AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has released financial assistance for the treatment of film actor and critic Kathi Mahesh, who was injured in a road accident near Nellore last week. The order sanctioning an amount of Rs 17 lakh was issued by the AP Chief Minister’s Office under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the Apollo Hospital on Friday.

Kathi Mahesh had suffered severe injuries to his head after the vehicle in which he was travelling met with an accident at Chandrasekharapuram village in Kodavalur mandal of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh.

He is currently being treated in the ICU at Apollo Hospital in Chennai. It is known that Mahesh was said to be out of danger. However, the news that Mahesh's left eye is badly affected has gone viral. It is rumored that Kathi Mahesh's uncle reportedly told the media that the doctors themselves informed him about this. It seems that clarity on his health condition will be out only after the surgery. On the other hand, his close friends and well-wishers are praying that Kathi Mahesh recovers quickly.

