AP Govt’s Proposal to Set Up 3-Capitals is Sub-judice: MoS for Home Nityanand Rai 

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said three capital of Andhra Pradesh issue is currently sub-judice and refused to comment on it.

In a written reply to a query from YSR Congress Party member V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the matter is currently being heard by court and refused to comment on it.

The MoS further said in accordance with the Section 5 & 6 of the AP Reorganisation Act, the Union government had constituted an expert committee to study alternatives for establishing up the new capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh. He also claimed that its report was sent to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for further action.

He added that the Andhra Pradesh government had issued an order on 23 April 2015 and notified Amaravati as the capital city of the state.

“Subsequently, the Government of Andhra Pradesh had enacted the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) (Repeal) Act, 2020, and the Andhra Pradesh Decentralization and Inclusive Development of All Regions (APDIDAR) Act, 2020, which provided that there shall be three Seats of Governance in the State of Andhra Pradesh — Amaravati as Legislative Capital, Visakhapatnam as Executive Capital and Kurnool as Judicial Capital. While enacting these Acts, the State Government had not consulted the Central Government,” Nityanand Rai said.

Also Read: Country is Watching You, BRS MLC Kavitha on PM Modi’s Speech in Parliament