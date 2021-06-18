AP Govt Restricts Movement In East Godavari Over High Positivity Rate

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on COVID and Vaccination and decided to relax the curfew from 6 AM to 6 PM after June 20 in all districts barring East Godavari where the existing timings will continue.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Friday, it was decided that shops and business establishments should close by 5 p.m and the curfew should be implemented strictly from 6 PM to 6 AM. The relaxation timings in East Godavari district would remain same from 6AM to 2 PM due to high positivity rate. The government offices will function on regular timings and all the employees should attend office.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the works of construction of new 350-ton liquid oxygen manufacturing plant so that the state will attain self-sufficiency in the availability of medical oxygen. The Chief Minister said Oxygen generated from this plant can be used for industrial purposes in case not required for medical purposes. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to setup cryogenic tankers along with with PSA Oxygen generation units and added that D type cylinders also should be made available at hospitals so that oxygen will be efficiently supplied to the patients hospitals.

Preparedness to the third wave

12,187 oxygen concentrators will reach the State by July 15, and 10,000 D type cylinders by June 24.

Steps were being taken to provide oxygen facilities to 50 or more bed hospitals.

Another 20 ISO tankers would reach the state by July 5.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 10 kiloliter oxygen tankers are being made available in hospitals with 100 or above bed hospitals.

They said Andhra Pradesh stood second in the country in lowest mortality rate with 0.66 percent death rate, positivity rate is 5.99 percent, the recovery rate is 95.53 percent, and added that the active cases were reduced to 69,831 cases.

The officials said 2,562 ICU beds were available and added that 13,738 oxygen beds were available at present while they were only 433 on May 17. More than 12,000 general beds were available at present while they were 4,978 on May 14, the officials said and added that lowest positivity rate of 2.58 percent is registered on Kurnool district and it was highest in East Godavari district with 12.25 percent. The officials said 90.54 percent of beds were allotted under Arogyasri in network hospitals and there were 7,056 patients in COVID care centers. They said 2,584 black fungus cases were registered so far of which 185 people died and added that 976 people were discharged and 1,455 people are being treated.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, DGP Goutam Sawang, Covid command control chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, COVID taskforce committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, Health Secretary M Ravi Chandra, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, 104 call center in-charge A Babu, APMSIDC VC and MD Vijayarama Raju, Ayush Commissioner V Ramulu and other officials were present.

Also Read: AP Job Calendar to Boost Confidence of Unemployed Youth: CM YS Jagan